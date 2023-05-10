The Nikkei has the info, having spoken with executive officers at both insurers about investment plans and outlooks for monetary policy and markets.

Nikkei is gated, but here is the link if you can access it. Its worthwhile if you can.

In brief:

planning to reduce their U.S. Treasury holdings in favour of Japanese government bonds in fiscal 2023 as they grow wary of high currency hedging costs and the risk of a stronger yen.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to cut its holdings of currency-hedged Treasurys, and Nippon Life Insurance also plans a more cautious approach to unhedged foreign debt.

This comes amid a broad trend in Japan's life insurance industry toward buying more JGBs, anticipating a change in policy by the BOJ.

Bringing funds back to Japan should be a tailwind for the yen.