On the agenda here during Asia today, Thursday, 1 December 2022:

0030 GMT Bank of Japan board member Noguchi Asahi to deliver speech, hold news conference

0500 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at Asian Development Bank Institute event

Kuroda and other officials have been consistent in sticking to the line that there is no prospect of an imminent tightening of policy from the BOJ. I suspect it'll be more of the same at these two events, but hey, you never know, right?