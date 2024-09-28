There will be previews of the week ahead soon to come but the big two events next week are:

  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell discussing the US economic outlook at a National Association for Business Economics conference on Monday. This is at 1300 US Eastern time on Monday, September 30 (1700 GMT).
  • On Friday, October 4, at 0830 US Eastern time (1230 GMT) we'll get the US payroll report for September. Expectations are for a slight improvement from August for the headline and a steady jobless rate. If so the prospect of a 'soft', even 'no' landing for the US economy will increase.
nonfarm payroll preview September 2024 2

Other previews of the week will be along, with Chinese data and other indicators of the US employment market. But the biggges are Powell and NFP. Strap in!