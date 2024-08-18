Data last week showed UK core inflation softening a touch:

UBS on what they expect from the Bank of England ahead, in summary:

the latest UK inflation print shows the rate is still near the BoE’s 2 per cent target.

we expect another 25 bps cut in November with more to come in 2025

UBS say that further rate cuts should be good for UK equities at the margin, should help boost equity valuations and earnings. UBS rate UK equities as "most preferred", citing: