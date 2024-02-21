UBS has published its updated forecasts for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

Given the upside surprises to both payrolls and inflation, we now expect the Fed to wait a bit longer before cutting rates, making its first 25 basis point cut in June rather than in May

Our base case calls for one rate cut per quarter after that until the Fed Funds target range reaches 3.25~3.5%, in line with our estimate of the longer-run neutral rate

we believe that a wide range of outcomes is possible

UBS analysts say that the Fed is in no rush to begin lowering interest rates, citing:

the US economy's surprising resilience

particularly the economy's growth rates have exceeded the Fed long-term trend estimate of 1.8% since Q3 2022

