Earlier posts on what to expect from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) now:
- ICYMI - Morgan Stanley expect the Fed to cut rates in March
- Goldman Sachs now expect two Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025, down from three
- ICYMI - Bank of America see no Fed interest rate cuts in 2025, risk skewed towards a hike
(there you go, that covers the spectrum, right?)
Comments from head of UBS in Asia, Iqbal Khan:
- Federal Reserve rate cuts, but at a slower pace
Also, more widely:
- US and Asia are two growth engines
- China is expected to take a more proactive fiscal stance
Blast from the ... future?