The US CPI data for April is due next week (Wednesday May 15 @ 0830 US Eastern time, 1230 GMT).

Analysts at UBS are expecting US inflation rates to trend lower in the months ahead, beginning with this report.

“Investors are expecting April’s Consumer Price Index to show that the trend toward slowing inflation—which was interrupted in the first quarter of the year—is resuming”

“Our view is that inflation will start heading back to the Fed’s 2% target in the coming months”

In the note UBS cite: