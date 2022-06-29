The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is Tuesday July 5. UBS is forecasting a rate hike of 50bp.

The meeting after that is on August 2, UBS see a 50bp hike at this meeting too.

Project the cash rate at 2.6% by November.

UBS says yesterday's retail sales data showed a resilient consumer:

our view ... has been bullish/above consensus on the consumer in the near-term, but expecting a sharper weakening next year

rate hikes will only impact household cash flow materially over coming quarters, due to a longer lag than normal reflecting a greater share of fixed home loans and larger mortgage buffers

savings rates remain very high, and are still normalising, providing a powerful tailwind to consumption in coming months

2.30pm AEST is 0430 GMT