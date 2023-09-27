UBS have upgraded their outlook for the USD, citing:

elevated growth rates in the US

the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signalling higher rates for longer (and subsequent lowered pricing for rate cuts next year)

Forecasts:

EURUSD 1.06 (previously 1.12)

USDCHF 0.92 (previously 0.87)

GBPUSD 1.20 (1.29)

USDJPY 145 (142)

AUD 0.65 (0.66)

UBS says the USD will remain well bid until the end of 2023 and shift it from to neutral from least preferred. As for EUR, UBS slash the outlook on that from most preferred to neutral.