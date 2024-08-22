A summary of a note from UBS on the dollar. UBS touch on the many alternatives being offered up right now.

Fed’s July meeting minutes suggest a strong likelihood of a rate cut in September

the minutes said that most participants believe US inflation is nearing the 2% target

concerns over a slowing labor market are increasing

the BLS data on Wednesday showing hefty revisions in payrolls adds to the pressure for rate cuts

the growing US federal deficit is expected to be a major issue, regardless of the outcome of the presidential race

Congressional Budget Office projects that interest costs on US debt will surpass defense spending this year, potentially weakening the US dollar over time

