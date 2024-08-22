A summary of a note from UBS on the dollar. UBS touch on the many alternatives being offered up right now.

  • Fed’s July meeting minutes suggest a strong likelihood of a rate cut in September
  • the minutes said that most participants believe US inflation is nearing the 2% target
  • concerns over a slowing labor market are increasing
  • the BLS data on Wednesday showing hefty revisions in payrolls adds to the pressure for rate cuts
  • the growing US federal deficit is expected to be a major issue, regardless of the outcome of the presidential race
  • Congressional Budget Office projects that interest costs on US debt will surpass defense spending this year, potentially weakening the US dollar over time

The picture elsewhere:

  • other major central banks are expected to cut rates less aggressively than the Fed
  • Swiss National Bank is likely nearing the end of its rate cuts, Swiss franc anticipated to rise
  • Reserve Bank of Australia may not ease until next year, Australian dollar presents investment opportunity
  • Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also taking a more gradual approach to rate cuts, which could lead to a depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies
  • gold prices are anticipated to rise
USD dollar index, DXY Weekly candles 23 August 2024 2