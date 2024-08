Snippet from UBS on the BOJ and yen:

USD/JPY not stabilised yet

many Japanese companies expect the average USD/JPY exchange rate to be close to 145

but there is scope for significant swings still

see 140 to 150 as the new trading range

say that there is reluctance to build substantial positions in yen crosses right now

on the Bank of Japan, UBS expecting another rate hike in October

USD/JPY daily chart update: