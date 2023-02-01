This from a UBS note on the US dollar, saying that while there will still be periods that'll see it bounce, these will be for a short duration only and the trend is lower:

The Fed is getting closer to the end of its rate-hiking cycle

With markets growing comfortable with a terminal fed funds rate close to or at 5%, and US inflation likely to quickly roll over in the first half of this year, downward pressure on the USD should continue to mount.

Reduced carry advantage could weigh on the Dollar over the medium term. Last year, an increasing US-Germany 10-year interest rate differential was a tailwind for the strong Dollar rally. However, the yield differential is likely to be less supportive this year.

Better growth outlook ex-US supports other currencies.