A note from UBS on the Australian dollar, pointing out what to look to help boost it towards 'fair value'.

UBS says several of its models show that AUD/USD is undervalued around current levels. Says to watch policy developments in three nations:

US

China

Australia

that will bring AUD/USD higher.

This makes sense, as we've been discussing here on ForexLive, in order of the above list:

Fed halting rate hikes and perhaps even cutting in 2024

Continued stimulus efforts in China to boost the economy and, hopefully, suck in more exports from Australia

The potential for further rate hikes in Australia given a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and inflation stick above the bank's 2 - 3 % target band

UBS are targeting AUD/USD at 0.70 into 2024.