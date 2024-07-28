Main points from UBS on their outlook for the US Federal Reserve:

policy pivot on the horizon, UBS base case is a September 25bp rate cut

Citing:

UBS expect the US continues to head toward a soft economic landing

economy has entered a period of below-trend growth, growth has slowed to a modest pace

steadily rising unemployment rate is also consistent with below-trend growth

see little evidence of an imminent hard landing

broad disinflation is in place

FOMC meet on the 30th and 31st: