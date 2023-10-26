UBS describe the rate decision from the ECB meeting on Thursday as a non-event. Highlights from the note:

the remarks following emphasised again the dour state of the euro area economy

Lagarde pointed to the need for steady policy

the Bank is data-dependent

inflation outlook will be closely observed (UBS add that the CPI print due on October 31 is the next major data point)

