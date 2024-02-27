UBS on the CPI data from Japan yesterday:

Japan’s January consumer price inflation data slowed, but the slowdown was less marked in services.

This was because of foreign holiday prices—Japanese consumers are following the developed economy trend of prioritizing fun.

The drivers of inflation numbers are relatively few, making a sudden rate increase by the Bank of Japan unlikely, but the modest nature of the inflation slowdown keeps alive prospects for a later rate increase.

While I concur with UBS on the inflation data pointing to no near term rate increase from the BOJ I am wary of behind the scenes political pressures on the Bank that force their hand.