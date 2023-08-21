A back-handed view on the USD/JPY carry trade from what it seems is a reluctant UBS:

we move our view on the yen from most preferred to neutral

Given the relative strength of the US economy and the soft removal of Japan’s yield-curve control policy, we see limited catalysts that could outweigh the negative 5% carry that a long yen, short dollar position entails

The analysts are not entirely convinced though, recommending keeping options one via ... err, options:

Nonetheless, we continue to see a long yen position as an effective downside hedge, particularly if implemented using optionality

USD/JPY update: