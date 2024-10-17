The ECB cut rates on Thursday:
Given the state of the EU economy analysts are piling in projecting further rate cuts:
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: ECB cuts rates, US retail sales beat estimates
- TD on the European Central Bank - no major surprise. Now pessimistic on euro.
- Deutsche Bank expect faster rate cuts from the European Central Bank to come
UBS too:
- see a December rate cut
- project the deposit rate to hit 2.0% in 2025
- see support for the euro in the months ahead, cyclical factors for FX more broadly including EUR