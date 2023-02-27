There are positive signs emerging on trend inflation

No immediate need to change pledge to meet 2% price target

Not considering altering 2% price target for now

Changing the 2% price target to 1% would strengthen yen in the short-term but weaken it in the long-term

These are all still token remarks from Ueda as he is just trying to appease lawmakers in order for them to approve his credentials for the job. It's pretty much a formality and I would not expect the Japanese central bank to challenge the norm by moving away from a 2% price target during Ueda's upcoming five-year term.