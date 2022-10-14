Reuters with the news item, citing unnamed sources.

Market chatter is that he will be doing a U-turn on his tax cut plan. This unfunded plan is what triggered the melt-down in gilts and subsequent Bank of England intervention to prop up that market. The ramifications for GBP were a similar meltdown and bounce on the BoE rescue action.

More from the report:

Kwarteng cuts short trip to washington to return to London

Travelling back to London to continue work on the medium-term fiscal plan

Kwarteng had successful two days at IMF-world bank meetings

