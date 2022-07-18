Comments come from a speech the new Chancellor is to give on Tuesday, UK time.

Reuters convey the main points:

we can and will get inflation back under control

must deliver sound public finances, help households with inflation, not push up demand further

I will reform solvency ii rules to give insurers more flexibility to invest in infrastructure

I aim to repeal "hundreds" of EU financial regulations, replace with UK version

Fighting words from this guy. Includes the obligatory bash at the EU to deflect attention from the UK government's own incompetency.

UK inflation has hit a 40 year high.

Nadhim Zahawi: