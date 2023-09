Hot on the heels of the higher than expected Canadian CPI comes UK data later today;

For the headline CPI m/m the range of estimates is 0.2% to 0.8%

For the headline CPI y/y the range is 6.4% to 7.2%

For the Core CPI m/m the range is 0.5% to 0.7%

For the Core CPI y/y the range is 6.4% to 6.9%

Results higher than the high estimates for these will reignite further rate hike speculation from the Bank of England.