Justin had the UK January CPI data here overnight:

Comments on the data via Deutsche Bank:

January CPI printed well below expectations

core CPI easing materially

What was behind the slowdown in inflation momentum? A combination of easing core goods prices, falling pump prices, and softening non-core services prices (particularly travel and package holidays). Weight changes dragged on CPI too, with 2023 weight changes shaving off a couple of basis points from headline CPI.

headline CPI came in bang in line with the MPC’s forecast

services CPI — the key metric the MPC will be looking at — slipped further than the Bank thought

Core services was broadly stable, once we strip out the more volatile items

overall core CPI, printed a tenth above the MPC's forecast

And, DB on implications for the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee

With regards to monetary policy, we still see a case for one more hike (25bps) before the MPC opt more explicitly for a 'conditional pause'. That said, slowing momentum in both the wage and inflation data will likely make next month's rate decision more finely balanced than markets expect.

2023 dates for the BoE MPC: