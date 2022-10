As Reuters reports - UK pension fund trustees should step up engagement with investment managers to quantify funding gaps and risks prior to the end of the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying scheme on October 14, The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.

"As the BoE recently stated, insuring schemes against all extreme market outcomes might not be a reasonable expectation but it is important that lessons are learned from these recent events," the regulator said.

