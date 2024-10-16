Justin had the news on softer than estimated UK inflation data Wednesday:

reaffirming stronger odds for the BOE to cut rates in November. GBP/USD falls

HSBC's report says GBP could extend lower in the months ahead if U.K. services inflation eases further,

Analysts at the bank noted services inflation is slowing more quickly, and might fall further in coming months. This will ease concerns about persistent inflation at the Bank of England and its Monetary Policy Committee to interest rates more quickly.

Traders are already expecting a November rate cut and see the chance of another cut in December

“The BOE’s end point is still priced at a relatively high level of 3.51% and remains 76bp above the HSBC forecast”

Bank of England policy meeting dates ahead through H1 2025: