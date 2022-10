The UKs Guardian is reporting that UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is departing her post.

Number 10 says that she has not been sacked. Which suggests she is leaving on her own accord.

It makes you wonder if the mice are starting to leave the sinking ship?

The GBPUSD trades at 1.1245.The low price has remained above a swing low target of 1.12109 (the low was reached in the late London morning session at 1.1220). The 100 hour moving average above remains as key resistance at 1.12948.