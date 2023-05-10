Reuters reporting on new economic forecasts published by the UK's National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR):

estimated annual consumer price inflation will be 5.4% in the final quarter of 2023 - well above forecasts from the Bank of England of 3.9%

NIESR projected full-year consumer price inflation would be 7.4% in 2023 and 3.9% in 2024

NIESR expects the BoE to raise its key interest rate later on Thursday to 4.5% from 4.25%, in what would be its 12th consecutive rate increase

BoE is unlikely to bring inflation back to its 2% target until late 2025, NIESR predicts

