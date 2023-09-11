The latest from the American Bankers Association’s Economic Advisory Committee

composed of 14 chief economists from some of North America’s largest banks

Forecasts, in brief:

real economic growth slowing to less than 1.0% annualized over the next three quarters

median committee forecast does not include any quarterly contractions

considerable concerns about a mild recession remain - risks center primarily around the delayed impact of monetary tightening, deteriorating credit availability, and high credit costs, but also include event risks such as a prolonged government shutdown or renewed flaring of geopolitical tensions. The group consensus is that near-term recession risks have come down but are still significant for 2024, approaching 50%.

On the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

will leave the target federal funds rate range unchanged until May 2024

then reduce it by 100 basis points before the end of 2024

Bolding is mine.

From the report: