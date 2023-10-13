Media reports (MarketWatch / Dow Jones) with comments from Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Chandler discussing the path to 5%.

(I posted on the 5% question earlier ICYMI:

TD on "worries about a lack of demand for Treasuries", could see a run to 5%

)

"The bond market is still king,"

On the post-CPI broad-based selloff in Treasurys

appear to be undercutting the Fed's main arguments for avoiding another rate hike

Thursday's Treasury-market moves are being driven more by "what seems to be inflation and the strength of the economy, rather than term premium, which means the market may not have done some of the heavy lifting that some Fed officials have been suggesting."

"We are not done testing a 5% yield on the 10-year note or 30-year bond,"

US 10 Year yield