It's a big data event ahead on the US for today, Friday 22 December, with the keenly awaited Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index:

due at 0830 US Eastern time

You can see the median consensus estimates in the screenshot above. The ranges for the Core PCE to watch are:

for m/m 0.0% to 0.3%

for y/y 3.1% to 3.5%

A result falling outside the range (the m/m is of most focus) could have an outsized impact on market movement (low should be ris supportive and vice versa).

***

The Federal Reserve prefers the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index over the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a measure of inflation for several key reasons: