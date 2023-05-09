Coming up at 0830 US Eastern time is the April inflation data from the US::
The below is via the folks at eFX.
- BNP Paribas anticipates another month of discouraging CPI prints in line with consensus for the headline, forecasting a 0.4% month-on-month rise, slightly above consensus with a 0.4% expected gain in the core.
- Fed officials, according to BNP Paribas, will likely be cautious in acknowledging progress on the inflation front, wary of a potential false dawn. Policymakers will need to see several more months of sustained improvement before they consider modifying their inflation assessment.