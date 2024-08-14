Later today, Wednesday, 14 August, we get the US consumer inflation data.

for July 2024

due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

Here's what investment banks expect. This via the Wall Street Journal, posted here earlier.

--

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

March CPI Headline y/y range of expectations is showing:

2.9% - 3.1%

CPI Headline m/m range showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range showing:

3.1 - 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy m/m range showing:

0.0 to 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: