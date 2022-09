Greg had the info posted in the wake of the high inflation report from the US on Tuesday:

Nomura has raised their assessment for the September meeting to a 100 basis point hike as a result of the higher than expected CPI data today.

They also raised their terminal rate in 2023 to 4.5% – 4.75%.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on September 20 & 21.

I'm awaiting the leak of the 100bp rise to the Wall Street Journal ... you know what I'm talkin' about, right?