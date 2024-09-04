The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report is a monthly report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

it provides much-watched data on the US labour market, including information on job openings, hires, quits, layoffs, and discharges.

considered a key indicator of labour market strength

Due at 10 am US Eastern time:

The July JOLTS report is expected to show stable job openings at around 8.1 million. However, the ratio of job openings to unemployed seekers could drop to its lowest level in over three years. The Quits Rate, indicating workers' willingness to leave jobs for better pay, and the hiring rate will be closely watched for signs of weakening labor demand. Despite stable job openings, these details could highlight potential vulnerabilities in the labor market.

(Preview comments are a summary of a Bank of Montreal note)

---

And, more background on this data point.

Key Components of the JOLTS Report: