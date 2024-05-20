US retailer Target cut prices on more than 1,500 popular items, effective Monday.

  • And promises “thousands more price cuts” (on 5,000 times) ahead.

This is said to be in response to attract "inflation-wary shoppers turned off by high prices".

Info comes via loads of media reports, here's one:

If this drives down inflation rates it'll be welcomed at the Fed. Right now the prospect of rate cuts looks dim, these posts from Monday alone:

Also:

Powell Fed