Powell hinted at a slowing pace of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes ahead in his speech on Wednesday:

Stock markets surged and the US dollar fell.

The dollar is back pretty close to its lows as I update. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, yen all showing a similar pattern of heading back to Wednesday highs while USD/JPY is below its US Wednesday low:

ps, Bitcoin is circa $17,200