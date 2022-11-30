Powell hinted at a slowing pace of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes ahead in his speech on Wednesday:

Stock markets surged and the US dollar fell.

The dollar is back pretty close to its lows as I update. EUR , AUD, NZD, GBP, yen all showing a similar pattern of heading back to Wednesday highs while USD/JPY is below its US Wednesday low:

usdyen 15 min candles 01 December 2022

ps, Bitcoin is circa $17,200