US economic data is nil today but we will get a chance to hear from Fed speakers as the market has pared November rate cut pricing down to just 88% for 25 bps and a 12% chance of no change.

First up is the Fed hawk and dissenter Bowman at 1 pm ET. She is participating in a 'conversation' with Texas bankers.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Bank Holding Company Association Fall Seminar at 1:50 pm ET.

The remainder of the speakers fall outside US regular hours with Raphael Bostic at 6 pm ET moderating the "Dynamic Business of Professional Sports" conversation before the Atlanta Fed's Leading Voices Series.

At 6:30 pm ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem will speak on the US economy and monetary policy.

Some calendars also show the Fed's Williams speaking but not the ones I trust.