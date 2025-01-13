Torsten Sløk is Apollo Chief Economist. In a note title "The Economy Is Re-Accelerating" Sløk notes the rising probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in 2025:

employment report came in stronger than expected

weekly same-store retail sales were better than expected

Prices Paid for ISM Services came in higher than expected

bottom line is that momentum in the economy is strong

the narrative that monetary policy is restrictive is wrong

Combined with higher animal spirits and the latest Atlanta Fed GDP estimate at 2.7%, we see a 40% probability that the Fed will hike rates in 2025

Slok provides a barrage of graphs on economic strength to support his view, link here.

For example: