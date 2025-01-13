Torsten Sløk is Apollo Chief Economist. In a note title "The Economy Is Re-Accelerating" Sløk notes the rising probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in 2025:

  • employment report came in stronger than expected
  • weekly same-store retail sales were better than expected
  • Prices Paid for ISM Services came in higher than expected
  • bottom line is that momentum in the economy is strong
  • the narrative that monetary policy is restrictive is wrong
  • Combined with higher animal spirits and the latest Atlanta Fed GDP estimate at 2.7%, we see a 40% probability that the Fed will hike rates in 2025

Slok provides a barrage of graphs on economic strength to support his view, link here.

For example:

us easy financial conditions 13 January 2025 2