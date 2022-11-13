Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The governors vote at each Federal Open Market Committee.

  • Waller spoke on his economic outlook before the Australasia Conference, in Sydney, Australia

Comments pushed back against market euphoria following last week's cooling CPI report:

Forex reacted in thin pre-Tokyo trade Monday, USD/JPY jumping towards 140.

US futures are open now. S&P500 futures are lower, ES:

es 14 November 2022

NQ and others are lower too also. US 10yr futures are off also.