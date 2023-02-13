If US equity market movements are anything to go by a downside surprise seems the most likely:

However ... this tweet from the Wall Street Journal's ace Fed reporter:

The paper he is referring to is here:

----

CPI data is due at 8.30am US Eastern time, which is 1330 GMT.

Previews here:

--

Repeating myself from yesterday ....

Background to this is that back in June of 2022 Timiraos dropped the bombshell during the Federal Reserve blackout period:

WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is just out with a new report previewing the FOMC.

"A string of troubling inflation reports in recent days is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest rate increase at their meeting this week," he writes.

The report is speculation but it taps into the old-style Fed leaks.

That post, as was Timiraos, was spot-on. Timiraos has thus been crowned the new Hilsenrath (you may remember his role during the Bernanke Fed as a provider of Fed-insider info).