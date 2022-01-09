10am US ET is 1500 GMT

Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell will begin by presenting brief written comments, and then a Q&A with the Senators will begin. There is potential for Powell to elaborate on, and even add fresh, policy guidance.

Last week the minutes of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting were published. These were less dovish (most say more hawkish, but let's not get carried away) than expected and have triggered lower 'risk' prices since. After Friday's NFP:

expect more of the same.