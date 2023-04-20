Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks after March's financial sector turmoil ramped up in past weeks.

It remains high and the latest data shows it increased modestly in the latest week.

borrowing via three supportive lending programs for banks $316.5 billion as of Wednesday, from $312 billion on April 12

which is huge but is down from a peak of $343.7 billion on March 22

Further detail:

$69.9 billion via the Fed's discount window lending facility (vs. $67.6 billion on April 12)

Bank Term Funding Program to $74 billion on Wednesday (from $71.8 billion the prior week)

"other credit" (tied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's work to wind down failed banks) steady at $172.6 billion

lending via the Fed's repo facility available to foreign central banks and other official institutions declined in the latest week, from $30 billion on April 12 to $20 billion

the total size of the Fed's balance sheet down to $8.643 trillion on April 19 from $8.665 trillion on April 12

Info via Reuters