Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks after March's financial sector turmoil ramped up in past weeks.
It remains high and the latest data shows it increased modestly in the latest week.
- borrowing via three supportive lending programs for banks $316.5 billion as of Wednesday, from $312 billion on April 12
which is huge but is down from a peak of $343.7 billion on March 22
Further detail:
- $69.9 billion via the Fed's discount window lending facility (vs. $67.6 billion on April 12)
- Bank Term Funding Program to $74 billion on Wednesday (from $71.8 billion the prior week)
- "other credit" (tied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's work to wind down failed banks) steady at $172.6 billion
- lending via the Fed's repo facility available to foreign central banks and other official institutions declined in the latest week, from $30 billion on April 12 to $20 billion
- the total size of the Fed's balance sheet down to $8.643 trillion on April 19 from $8.665 trillion on April 12
