US Federal Reserve interest rate decision +75 bps vs +75 bps expected
Highlights of the FOMC rate decision on September 21, 2022
Adam Button
Wednesday, 21/09/2022 | 18:00 GMT-0
21/09/2022 | 18:00 GMT-0
Prior rates were 2.25-2.50% The implied probablity of a 100 bps hike was 17% ahead of the FOMC with the remainder at 75 bps Prior statement said "Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective". That's repeated. Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production (repeat of last statement) Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures The Committee is highly attentive to risks (repeat) inflation
Inflation
Read this Term No dissents
Prior to the statement, the November 2 meeting was 70% priced for another 75 bps to 3.75-4.00%, that's moved up to 89%. There is very little change in the FOMC statement but markets are reacting to the dot plot, which shows higher terminal rates and the Fed holding higher for longer.
