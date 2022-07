At 12.30 New York time, which is 1630 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

speaks before the Rotary Club of Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C

I haven't a topic but it'd be unusual for Barkin not express his views on the economy and/or policy.

Barkin is not as hawkish as many at Fed, but right now all FOMC members are calling for rate hikes to continue.