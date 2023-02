From the Fed today :

1330 GMT, 08:30 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on the labor market before Rosslyn Business Improvement District members

1345 GMT, 08:45 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion before the Tennessee Bankers Association Credit Conference

---

Barkin the top pick here, the strong labour market in the US is keeping Fed rate hikes on the boil. Earlier today: