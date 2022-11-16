1450 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before 2022 U.S. Treasury Market Conference

1500 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Oversight of Prudential Regulators: Ensuring the Safety, Soundness, Diversity, and Accountability of Depository Institutions" before the House Financial Services Committee

1935 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the 59th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by Arizona State University

Waller shifted forex around on Monday morning this week: