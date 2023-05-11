0845 US Eastern time, 1245 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation before the InvestUP Summit

1015 US Eastern time, 1415 GMT:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Stability and Climate Change" before the "Current Challenges in Economics & Finance" conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Banco de Espana, and IE University,

The April CPI report on Wednesday reignitied thoughts of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cuts this year. Lets see if either of these two gives hints that way. I doubt it, but you never know.

