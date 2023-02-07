There are multiple central bank speakers on the agenda for today:

All of these are, of course, appetizers to the main course, which is Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chair Powell:

speaking at 1740 GMT, which is 1240 US ET

Powell is 'having a conversation' with David Rubenstein, Chairman Of The Economic Club Of Washington, D.C.

Since the blockbuster jobs report from the US on Friday:

US financial conditions have tightened as the prospect of a higher terminal rate, and perhaps faster rate hikes, come back on the table. Will Powell push back against this (saying something like "it was just one jobs report, we'll need to see more") or be content to let the market pricing stand?