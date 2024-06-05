Morgan Stanley preview the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting June 11 and 12. MS are expecting the September meeting to kick off the rate cut cycle:

Federal Reserve ... will likely start cutting its benchmark rate in September—a slower start than its European counterpart because of uneven data on inflation.

cutting three times in 2024, reducing rates by a total of 75 basis points, followed by 100 basis points’ worth of cuts in 2025

Fed’s path will be dictated by inflation data over the next two years

prices should continue to moderate, suggesting that inflation will fall to the Fed’s 2% target by the end of 2025.

we expect Chair Powell to emphasize patience as the Fed awaits more convincing data and to maintain a cutting bias

do not expect markets to get much excitement from the dot-plot

see an asymmetric risk toward lower yields emanating from the FOMC press conference