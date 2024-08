US CPI data is due on Wednesday August 14 at 0830 US Eastern time:

Via Bank of America economists, they expect that U.S. inflation in July will show a slight uptick. Nevertheless, it'll remain supportive of a potential Fed rate cut in September.

BoA notes that June's CPI figures came in lower than anticipated

expects some of that softness to reverse in July

BofA sees the Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points this year.